Today in History: Election 2020: Rest or die – Prophet Badu Kobi to Akufo-Addo

Leader of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi with President Akufo-Addo

The founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, last year, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign from his position as head of state to prevent him from meeting his untimely death.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo needs enough rest because of his ill-health.



“President Akufo-Addo, go and rest because of health. Otherwise in 2020, one day, the same way I prophesied about President Mills, Ghana will wake up and there will be nobody seated on the seat as President; the person will be no more. It happened in NDC’s time; President Mills was not having strength but they were pushing him…” the man of God said.



He made this declaration during one of his prophetic all-night services in Accra.



Read the full story originally published on January 1, 2020 by www.ghanaweb.com.



President Akufo-Addo declared his intention to recontest for the 2020 Presidential elections on the ticket of the incumbent party.



The president made this known while addressing the party’s final rally in 2019 at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre.



Addressing the charged crowd, he said “In 2016, you gave us 4 years, we’re left with one more year and people think we’ve already spent eight years in power but they’re lying. We’ll vigorously continue all the good work we’ve begun. Now I’d like to plead with all of you that as the elections approach, give me four more years to complete the amazing work my government has started.”



The president’s announcement flies in the face of critics who had earlier opposed speculations of the president seeking to be re-elected.



Notable among the critics include Hassan Ayariga, Blakk Rasta and several others. In their opinion, the president who is now 75 years is too old to be re-elected as president.