Today in History: Get your undercover agents to find Ahmed’s killers - Anas told

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

In January 2020, security analyst, Adam Bonah charged Anas Aremeyaw Anas to order his team members to probe the death of their colleague, Ahmed Suale.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed at his residence at Madina Wednesday, January 16, 2018.



The police have still not identified the perpetrators of this crime.



Meanwhile, Ahmed will be remembered for playing a key role in Anas’ Number 12 exposé on the corruption in the Ghana Football Association that captured over 77 Ghana football officials and referees accepting bribes.



Read the full story originally published on January 19, 2019 by 3news.



Security Expert Adam Bonah has charged investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to despatch undercover agents from his Tiger Eye PI to investigate and find persons responsible for the death of one of his team members, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot three times and killed at Madina in Accra Wednesday night, January 16, 2018.



His assassination has raised several questions with some people linking it to his work as an investigative journalist.



Member of Parliament for Assin North Kennedy Agyapong in the aftermath of Anas’ exposé, #Number12 revealed Ahmed’s picture on television and incited the public to beat him up should they find and that he was ready to pay anyone who does that.



Ahmed Hussein-Suale was key in producing the Number12 investigative documentary which crumbled the country’s football and led to the dissolution of Ghana’s Football Association.



The said exposé led to the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association as well as the sacking of many referees and legal actions taken against the GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Speaking on TV3 Key Points on Saturday, Adam Bonah said Kennedy Agyapong cannot be the only person who should be investigated.



He stated that there is the need to keep an open mind about who could possibly be behind the killing in order not to lose sight of the actual culprits.



“If you look at the work of Tiger Eye PI themselves, they have done a lot of work across the globe…and so, one will say there could be several reasons why this could have happened.



“My point is that we have a situation where if we are not very careful, we are going to be chasing things that do not exist and the bad guys will be out there committing more atrocities. For me, let us not be quick and judgmental with regards to Kennedy Agyapong, we should rather allow the police to investigate it,” Mr. Bonah stressed



He further noted that Anas Aremeyaw who is the head of the Tiger Eye PI should gather his men to investigate the killing of their colleague.

According to him, the work of private investigators is usually sought after in cases like this in other jurisdictions.



“… I want to believe that Anas and his team have investigated probably every institution in the country, so I think they should also send their undercover agents to help us unravel what happened.



“How did this young man die, so that at least we will be at peace with ourselves knowing who did it instead of scapegoating and narrowing it down to one person,” he said.



He stressed that when it comes to issues of homicide, one cannot just be said to be the culprit just because they made certain pronouncements.