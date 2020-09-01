General News

Today in History: Ghana’s KIA is a trashy ‘village’ - Presby Moderator

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Martey

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Martey in 2014 attempted to strike a comparison between the Kotoka International Airport and other international airports in some African countries.

At the end of his short yet stern ‘analysis’, he concluded that the much-touted Kotoka International Airport was one which could only be compared to village standards.



According to the outspoken cleric, both the O.R. Tambo International Airport of South Africa and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport of Kenya dwarf the KIA in all standards.



While delivering a sermon at the Kwadaso branch of the Church in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi he said: “our Airport is of village standards…"



Fast forward to 2020, the same Kotoka International Airport has seen major infrastructural facelift which can now make it relatively comparable to other international airports.



Read the full story originally published on September 1, 2014, on Ghanaweb

Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is a trashy “village” compared to other Airports in the world, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Martey has said.



According to the outspoken cleric, both the O.R. Tambo International Airport of South Africa and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport of Kenya dwarf the KIA in all standards.



“Our Airport is of village standards," he thundered while banging at the pulpit when he preached at the Kwaadaso branch of the Church in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, Sunday.



“It doesn’t meet international standards. It is not an international Airport," Prof Martey bellowed.



He wondered why Ghana’s infrastructure is so poor despite the wealth of the country.

