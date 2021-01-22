Today in History: God has called me to be President of Ghana – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Today marks exactly 2 years that Alban Bagbin said his decision to contest in the NDC presidential race was from God.

He believed that taking that bold decision was in line with God’s direction to give Ghanaians a better life and future.



In an interview on Onua FM, Alban Bagbin said, “I am a Catholic and I believe it is a calling from God to be the president of Ghana.”



Read the full publication below:



Read the full story originally published on January 22, 2019 by 3News.



National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin says his decision to contest the position is a call from God.



He said as a Catholic, he believes God has directed him to lead the party and win power in 2020 to ensure a better life for the people of Ghana.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament made these revelations in an interview on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Bright Asempa.



“I am a Catholic and I believe it is a calling from God to be the president of Ghana,” he stated on Tuesday.



The former Minister for Health said, “it’s a passion for me to see Ghana climb from last to first and improve the wellbeing of Ghanaian”.



“My commitments and passions have been how to improve leadership and governance of this country,” he added.



The Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo called for a focus “on not only formal education but informal education”.