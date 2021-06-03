Today in History: Government to deal ruthlessly with journalist attackers - Pius Hadzide

Pius Enam Hadzide, Former Deputy Information Minister

Travelling back to history, it is about two years since government announced its readiness to deal ruthlessly and uncharitably with people who attack Journalists.

This was announced by the then Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide



He made this statement at the launch of Kingdom FM on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Accra.



Mr Enam Hadzide intimated that people who attack Journalists either in line of duty or off duty must have a rethink because the law will seriously deal with them.



Read the full story originally published on June 3, 2018, by kingdomfmonline.com below:



Government has announced its readiness to deal ruthlessly and uncharitably with people who attack Journalists.

It says people who attack Journalists either in line of duty or off duty must have a rethink because the law will seriously deal with them.



Speaking at the launch of Kingdom FM in Accra on Friday (31/5/19), the Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide was not happy at the rate of attacks on Journalists in the country of which some have died or been maimed.



Kingdom FM 107.7, Accra, Kingdom FM 100.1, Kumasi and Kingdom FM 107.5 in Takoradi all subsidiaries of Unique Kingdom Communication Limited were simultaneously launched.



The other subsidiaries already in operation are Kingdom FM 96.9, Cape Coast, Kingdom FM 101.9, Koforidua and Kingdom FM, 106.1 at Mankessim.



Stressing on the readiness to deal with people who attack the inky fraternity, the Hon Enam Hadzide expressed government’s commitment to the freedom of Journalists and citizens adding that a good reflector is the President’s assent to the Right To Information Law.

He reminded people who have problems with Journalists and or Media Houses to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters for redress and not to take the law into their own hands with unnecessary attacks.



The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan Seyram called for professional programming devoid of bias broadcasting.



She emphasised the need to produce health content and security issues to educate the general public.



The CEO of Unique Kingdom Communication Limited, Jonathan K. Amofa reminded Journalists the important aspect of their responsibility which enjoins them to adhere to crosschecking of facts before publication.



According to him, clean broadcast and journalism must rule the industry to enhance professionalism saying, shoddy works by Journalists could lead to the tarnishing of one’s image and unfactual publication.

Mr Amofa explained that although he established the broadcasting business to give employment, it’s also to expand democracy.



The Group Manager of Kingdom FM, Francis Kwadwo Adjei reiterated the station’s commitment to professionalism.



He said with the best of programming, Kingdom FM is poised to deliver to the doorstep of listeners to serve them with quality and compelling content.



Present at the launching were Dr Osei Kwame, CEO, Despite Group of Companies, Kakra Essamuah, Director of Communications of the opposition NDC and Nana Akomeah, MD of State Transport Company and other equally important dignitaries.