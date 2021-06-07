Today in History: I never ‘attacked’ Naana Opoku-Agyemang – NAPO rebuts

Former Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Former Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh on June 7, 2020 refuted claims that he verbally abused Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who happens to be his predecessor in the ministry.

He was reported to have said that, “After we launched the Free SHS, she went back to the radio stations claiming they are the brainchild of the policy because they started progressive free SHS. That was when I said Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was an embarrassment to education.”



Setting the records straight, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said he spoke based on records and that must not be seen as an attack on her personality.



“I did not insult her as a person and that I spoke based on records in response to some comments she made . . . I only said she has become an embarrassment to



He said this on Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



The Education Minister further listed the ruling government's achievement so far including the employment of over 94,000 teachers.