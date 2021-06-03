Today in History: I never received bribe to award ‘Ghana Card’ contract – Prof Attafuah

Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, Chief Executive officer of the National Identification Authority

Acting Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Professor Ken Attafuah has denied claims by Kennedy Agyapong that he was bribed to award the country’s identification card project contract to Margins Group.

Mr. Agyapong on Tuesday impugned the integrity of Prof. Attafuah claiming the latter received huge bribe in the form of lands from the owner of the company that won the National Identification System (NIS) Project, the contract, which has stoked controversy



“Margins gave Attafuah lands. Yes, Martins gave him lands before he gave also gave in. I am telling you. I challenge them.” Ken Agyapong alleged on Adom TV last Tuesday, adding ‘If it was NDC I would have said it, and if NPP is doing it, I will talk”.



However, Prof. Attafuah in a statement Sunday to set the record straight on the cost of the entire project as well as the allegations made against him said Mr. Agyapong’s claims were borne out of “ignorance, confusion and/or needless malice”.



“I categorically deny Mr. Agyepong’s allegation that I have engaged in corruption, thievery or fraud. The allegation is palpably false, malicious and defamatory,” he said.



Prof. Attafuah explained that he and his wife bought the land in question from one Moses Baiden who was introduced to them by one Stephen Ntim, a mutual friend.



He said he and his wife commenced construction of the house at Atomic Hills, Ashongman Estates, Accra, in September 2009 and took occupancy of the uncompleted house in December 2011, and continued to develop it gradually, one paycheck at a time.

“During that period, our children were described by their school colleagues as living in an ‘uncompleted house’ and were made the laughing stock in the schoolyard,” he claimed



“At the time of buying the land, I was not a public servant, and I had no way of knowing that I would return to head the NIA, or that I would become the chairman of a committee of technical experts to advise Government on a roadmap to revitalize Ghana’s NIS” he added.



He indicated that he has “not taken a bribe from Mr. Moses Baiden or anyone else. I have not received a gift of land, cash or any other object of valuable consideration from any person for any work I have done or will do in future.



Prof. Attafuah said he acted “with utmost integrity and professionalism” and served the best interests of Ghana with his best intellect as acting Executive Secretary of the NIA.