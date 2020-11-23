Today in History: I spend my money without fear of Martin Amidu – Ibrahim Mahama

Business magnate, Ibrahim Mahama

A year ago today, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, a business magnate and brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, revealed that he spends his money without looking over his shoulders that former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, might come after him.

Ibrahim Mahama, who advised young people in Ghana to develop an interest in doing business, said that his focus was not on what went on in the political space but on how to create more employment opportunities for thousands of Ghanaians to benefit.



“I don’t do government jobs to take money from the government. If there is any job that I would do then that is a job that has been difficult for any contractor to do,” he said in an address to some university students.



Ibrahim Mahama, a business magnate, and brother of former President John Dramani Mahama have revealed that he can spend his money without looking back that Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu may come after him.



He, therefore, admonished young people in Ghana to develop an interest in doing business instead of craving to venture into politics or be employed by the government.



Known for his wealth and worth in the business circle in the country, the founder and owner of one of Africa’s biggest construction companies Engineers & Planners said he is successful because he chose to focus his attention on his business with the vision of creating employment for thousands of Ghanaians to benefit.

“My wellbeing is to make sure that the Ghanaian succeeds. Recently, I employed about 3,000 Ghanaians to work for me. I’m more of a problem solver. I don’t need any award from any government institution. I pay more tax than any Ghanaian in this country, yet those who don’t pay tax would insult me as if they contribute to this country. I don’t do government jobs to make money from the government. If there is any job that I would do then that is a job that has been difficult for any contractor to do,” he said in an address to some university students.



While emphasizing the need for young people to establish and run their own businesses instead of banking their hopes on politics and politicians, Ibrahim Mahama touted his independence and freedom of enjoying his wealth without any fear of being accountable to the state.



“Currently I have created at least 5,000 tables for people to eat and I want somebody to do better than me. That is what our goal as a country should be. The political season will come, does that mean that we shouldn’t work? Let the politicians do their work and let’s do our business. Let me set the record straight that I was who I was and I was successful, that is why I can chop my money without looking back and thinking that Amidu is coming to call me and that is the confidence I have. I don’t go anywhere fearing or running away from my shadow” he added.



In what appears to be a response to assertions that his business saw a magnificent rise after his brother became President, Mr Mahama revealed that he started business when John Mahama had not even become a Member of Parliament adding that “when I started business, John Mahama hadn’t even picked up nomination form to be a Member of Parliament”.



Contrary to public perception and assertion that the John Mahama administration gave life to his business, the business mogul shockingly indicated that his business instead suffered and retrogressed under his brother’s tenure as President.