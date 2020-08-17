General News

Today in History: I will finish Kufuor - Gizelle Yadzi

Former presidential advisor to John Agyekum Kufuor, Gizelle Yadzi

Former presidential advisor to John Agyekum Kufuor, Ms. Gizelle Yadzi, in 2010 called on the government of Ghana, including Parliament, to reopen investigations into allegations of corruption she claims the ex-president perpetrated while in office.

Ms. Gizelle Yadzi who earlier claimed she has children with the former president indicated her readiness to foot the bills for her trip to Ghana to lead evidence to expose corrupt activities of former president Kufuor.



In an interaction with the media she said while making reference to the ex-president's denial of having fathered any child with her, "Three or four days ago he (Kufuor) started it; He insulted my children, I'm going to finish it now."



Ms. Yajzi said Mr. Kufuor had put his hand in fire, knowing that she had the evidence on the hotel and everything else she had been talking about. She maintained that she had negotiated the purchase of the hotel for the ex-president and not his son, Chief Kufuor as Ghanaians have been made to believe.



Read the full story originally published on August 17, 2010, on Ghanaweb



Ms. Gizelle Yadzi, a former Presidential Advisor to Ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor, who began haunting the latter over five years ago, appears unstoppable as she has now called on the government of Ghana, including Parliament, to reopen investigations into allegations of corruption she claims the ex-president committed while in office.

In a come-back interview following reactions to her charges against Mr. Kufuor in an earlier interview on Wednesday, Ms. Yajzi last Friday prayed Government for an assurance of security for herself twin children she says she had with the ex-president, as a condition for her coming.



She said she was prepared to foot the bills for her trip to Ghana as well as her boarding and lodging, while in the country, to lead evidence to expose corrupt activities of former president Kufuor.



"Three or four days ago he (Kufuor) started it; He insulted my children I'm going to finish it now," she exploded, in apparent reference to the ex-president's denial of having fathered any child with her during an interaction with the media on a platform created by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) last week Tuesday.



Ex-president Kufuor, on that occasion, denied having fathered twin-children with Ms. Yazji, saying if that were to be the case he would have apologized to his wife and brought the children home, stressing that as a Catholic, he was monogamist.



Ms. Yajzi said Mr. Kufuor had put his hand in fire, knowing that she had the evidence on the hotel and everything else she had been talking about. She maintained that she had negotiated the purchase of the hotel for the ex-president and not his son, Chief Kufuor as Ghanaians have been made to believe.

I was there; I made the negotiations," she strongly asserted saying that chief Kufuor did not have the capacity to repay the loan of three million dollars acquired for the purchase of the hotel, since it was in an uncompleted state and additional funds were needed to complete it.



She said it did not take a poor man to access a loan to the tune of millions of dollars, especially as the hotel was not ready to start generating revenue immediately"



"You know when you make a loan, you ask for such a loan for millions of dollars, it does mean you are a rich man, because you cannot be poor and go to a bank and ask them; you cannot be an employee and ask them 'look I want to buy this hotel for $3 million, or $3million-and-half or $4million', when you are earning a simple salary monthly," Gizelle argued.



When she was reminded that the ex-President's son, chief Kufuor was at the time working with Price Waterhouse Coopers as an accountant, Ms Yajzi shot back: "Okay, and how much he earned at the time," she queried, adding "I have the report."



She asserted that the ex-president's son lacked the capacity to service the loan amount in question.

According to Ms. Yajzi, the loan was given to Mr. Kufuor because he was the president, who "was taking money from everywhere.using public money for the repayment," something his son could not do.



She called for the ex-president to be brought to justice to justify the source of money for the hotel, arguing that if it was only his salary that he was earning then something was wrong.



"It doesn't make sense: He didn't have the income to do anything; this is why I am requesting the government if they really want to end.corruption in Ghana, to reopen investigation: I will be in Ghana reporting every moment of this investigation until the end," she assured.

