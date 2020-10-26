Today in History: I will make Mahama a 'serial loser' - Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, otherwise known as Chairman Wontumi in 2018 vowed to make sure that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains in opposition.

According to him, it’s easy to embark on this mission due to the bad reputation Mahama left behind while in office.



“I Chairman Wontumi pledges to make things easier for Mahama in the impending NDC flagbearership race. I will ensure he wins the contest without any glitch. I have conducted my own research and I know the other candidates in the race wouldn’t want the ‘Incompetent King” to face Akufo-Addo in 2020. But Mahama is our target, we want to make him a scapegoat again and teach him he is a loser,” Chairman Wontumi said.



Read the story orginally published in 2018 by Peace FM below.



The second coming of former President Mahama would be crushed and stampled upon like a rose, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako has vowed.



Mr. Antwi-Boasiako revealed that he would personally infiltrate the camp of the former president and ensure delegates vote massively for him as he seeks to lead the National Democratic Congress as flagbearer in their impending elections.

According to the NPP scribe who is referred to as Chairman Wontumi, the seconding coming of former President Mahama makes the 2020 battle a little easier for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to retain political power.



He explained that the poor record former President Maham left behind, easily convinces voters that he can’t be given a second chance to do “further destruction to a vibrant economy the Akufo-Addo led government is building”.



He swore by the heavens to give former President Mahama and the NDC a though time before the 2020 elections



Former President John Mahama has said he would be running for the presidency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) again.

He said he has reflected on the numerous calls by the party's teeming supporters and sympathizers to contest in 2020.



Mr Mahama polled a little above 44% of total votes cast in the last election, the lowest for an incumbent President, and lost the Presidency to the New Patriotic Party's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.



This has brought serious debate within the NDC as to whether he should be given the opportunity to serve his second term.