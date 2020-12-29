Today in History: I won’t campaign for NDC again - Bukom Banku

As part of the fallouts of the 2016 general elections, Ghanaian Boxer, Briamah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku announced his plans to quit active politics.

Reasons he gave revolved around the fact that he had attained celebrity status, as a result, he wields an enormous influence thus taking sides in politics would be detrimental to his brand.



Braimah Kamaoko noted that some people developed hatred towards him because of the active role he played in the campaign of former President Mahama and the NDC prior to the 2016 general elections hence his decision to quit partisan politics.



“You know everybody love me in the nation, may be some people love me and some people jealous me because of politics. So, if you want to be a popular man, you don't have to do politics", he said.



However, in the 2020 elections, Bukom Banku could not keep his words entirely as he played quite a significant role for his party in his constituency.



At the aftermath, he was injured on his left arm during a fight that erupted between NPP and NDC supporters in the Odododiodoo constituency.

He announced his decision at a boxing event in Dzodze-Penyi in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

Braimah Kamako who has 22 knockouts to his record out of 29 bouts admonished young boxers to set their eyes on the ultimate and train hard to achieve it.



He advised them to eschew from womanizing, alcoholism and any other social vice that might have a negative effect on their boxing profession.