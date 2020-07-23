General News

Today in History: IEA’s Jean Mensa nominated EC Chairperson

Jean Mensa until her nomination and appointment as EC chair was the head of IEA

In July 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the head of the Institute for Economic Affairs Jean Mensa as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Her nomination followed the removal from office of the former Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Charlotte Osei, and her two deputies, Mr. Amadu Sulley and Mrs. Georgina Opoku Amankwah, by President Akufo-Addo, after a Committee established by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, to investigate petitions brought against them, recommended their removal.



The nomination announcement came with two others for the role of deputies in the persons of Mr Samuel Tettey and Dr Eric Bossman Asare as well Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefe, who was also nominated to serve as a member of the commission.



Below is the full statement signed by the Chief of Staff Frema Opare



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter dated, ‘Thursday, 190 July, 2018, sought the advice of the Council of State, in accordance with Article 70(2) of the Constitution, for the appointment of a new Chairperson, two Deputy Chairpersons, and a Member of the Electoral Commission (EC).



This follows the removal from office, on Thursday, 28th June, 2018, of the former Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Charlotte Osei, and the two deputies, Mr. Amadu Sulley and Mrs. Georgina Opoku Amankwah, by President Akufo-Addo, after the Committee established by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, to investigate petitions brought against them, recommended their removal. Further, the retirement from office of Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa, a Member of the Commission, on Monday, 30m April, 2018, has created an additional vacancy in the Commission.

The following persons have, thus, been nominated for appointment by the President to fill these vacancies, subject to the advice of the Council of State: 1. Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensah — Chairperson



2. Mr. Samuel Tettey — Deputy Chairperson



3. Dr. Eric Asare Bossman — Deputy Chairperson



4. Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa — Member of the Commission



President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that the Council of State will discharge its constitutional duty expeditiously, to enable hint make these critical appointments to this very important institution of State.

