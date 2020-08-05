General News

Today in History: JJ was a Messiah – Pianim

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

According to him, the ex-President's intervention came at a time when cocoa farmers in the country, obviously not happy with the producer price of the product at the time, decided to destroy their cocoa farms and venture into other domestic crops, such as tomatoes and cassava.



Addressing cocoa farmers at the 14th Annual General Meeting of Kuapa Kookoo Farmers, in Kumasi, Mr. Pianim recounted how Mr. Rawlings boldly responded to his plea for cocoa farmers in the country to be motivated by increasing the producer price per bag of the product, which was around 1,925Gp to GH¢4.50, which according to him, bolstered the interest of cocoa farmers and prevented them from destroying their farms.



Mr. Pianim therefore encouraged cocoa farmers in the country not to relent in their efforts in the face of serious economic threats and continue to invest adequately in the production of the crop, which currently serves as the country's major export commodity.



He observed that in the face of the country's oil discovery, many cocoa farmers have expressed fears about the relevance of the product to the country's economy.



He however believes the product would continue to serve a major purpose in the resuscitation of the country's economy, adding that there was the need for the government to put much value on the product.

The chief Economist also commended management of the Kuapa Kookoo farmers for setting up their own company, which produces chocolate for local consumption. He advised the farmers to constantly meet and discuss issues that affect their operations.



Touching on the oil discovery, Mr. Pianim said there was the need to manage the commodity in order to acquire its maximum benefit, pointing out that the country had not benefited adequately from its vast natural products, such as timber and gold.



He further noted that income that would be generated from the oil must be equitably distributed to prevent conflict in the country, citing Nigeria where violence has continuously plagued the country as a result of poor management of the rich mineral resource.



The President of the Kuapa Kookoo Farmers Union, Mr. P.C.K. Buah stated that the association had witnessed difficulties over the last two years, as it had been besieged with a lot of legal battles, which according to him had drained the company of much needed resources.



He nevertheless said that the company was committed in fulfilling the Fair-trade Label Organisation (FLO) certification and as such there was the need for the organisation to pursue measures that would enable it to achieve that noble objective.

