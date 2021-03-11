Today in History: Kwesi Pratt reveals the 'witches' causing road accidents in Ghana

On this day in 2020, the Managing Director of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, disagreed with the religious assertion that road accidents are caused by 'witches' who seek blood.

Kwesi Pratt blamed it on the numerous poor roads in Ghana in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



He says "the witches are the ones who are not making us have a comprehensive transport policy; they are the ones who have been elected and given the power to give us good roads and yet they are not doing so; they are the real witches”.



Read the full story originally published on March, 11 2020, on Ghanaweb



The issue of road accidents has become a disturbing phenomenon in the country.



According to the Road Safety Commission, causes of the carnage on our roads are often speeding, drink-driving, poor driving skills, fatigue and many others.



Some religious fanatics think it is spiritual.

According to them, there are some 'witches' who seek blood and so cause such accidents.



However, Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper disagrees.



He says "the witches are the ones who are not making us have a comprehensive transport policy; they are the ones who have been elected and given the power to give us good roads and yet they are not doing so; they are the real witches."



He was speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



