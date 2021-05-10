Today in History: Lawyers, big people don't pay taxes but shout loudest on social media - Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Two years ago, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta tongue-lashed high profile personalities in the country who refuse to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation.

According to him, those who make noise the most on social media are lawyers, business moguls, and other wealthy people who don't pay their taxes.



Ken Ofori-Atta said, “they have the resources and knowledge to make their fair contribution but simply refuse to pay their taxes. And yet, will shout the loudest on social media and any given forum about how government is failing in delivering public services."



“Such men and women are all around us. Unfortunately, they sit on the front pews of the churches,” he added.



He said this at an event held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.



Read the full story originally published on May 10, 2019 by ClassFM.



“Our founding fathers encouraged us to build a nation where every Ghanaian is free and empowered to have access to education, skills and job opportunities in an ever-expanding economy to contribute fully to nation-building and self-enactment in a free and progressive society.



“It is what the ruling New Patriotic Party stands for and has captured in its motto: ‘Development in Freedom’, but it is important for all of us to recognise that development in freedom only works when there is equity and opportunity.”