Today in History: Mahama's free SHS policy begins today

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The much anticipated free SHS policy of the ruling government officially starts today.

Over Three Thousand day students are expected to benefit from the programme, which would abolish tuition fees in public schools.



The beneficiary students were selected from 591 schools in all regions.



Day students who are already covered by other forms of scholarship schemes are not beneficiaries of the progressively free scholarship policy.



President John Mahama is expected to announce the commencement of the policy when he commissions the Otuam Community Day High School later today.



The move is in fulfillment of the President's promise to build 200 senior high schools across the country. 50 schools were to be built by August this year to facilitate the implementation of the policy.



Chairman of parliament’s committee on education, Mathias Pouza told Starr News there should be no reason why government cannot sustain such an initiative.

