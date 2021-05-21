Today in History: More hardship, more pain in the economy – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

On May 21, 2015, the then vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said Ghanaians were living in hardship and pain.

According to him, it is because of the National Democratic Congress government's inability to meet its ideals of social democracy.



Speaking at the commissioning of a newly built Upper West Regional Secretariat of the NPP, Dr Bawumia said, “Everywhere in this economy that we have looked for relief from this government, we have seen more pain and more hardship."



He continued that, "Of course, it is clear that this government is a social-democratic government in name and propaganda only.”



Read the full story originally published on May 21, 2015 by 3news.



The new secretariat has been named the Dombo Centre, in memory of the late Chief Simon Dombo, who led the formation of the Northern People’s Party which metamorphosed with other parties to become the United Party and who was an indigene of Duori, in the Upper West Region.



The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank also commissioned a youth secretariat for the party.

Dr. Bawumia noted that despite all the unprecedented resources the ruling party had accessed in the last seven years, it has still not managed to fulfil promises it made to the people of Ghana before the 2008 elections.



He wondered how a party which claimed it was more caring and a social democratic party, be the one which is collapsing various social interventions including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIA) and abolishing other interventions like the teacher trainee allowances.



“This is not the type of government we want in this country and this is why we all owe it as a duty, all of us whether you supported the NDC or not, we owe it as a duty to this country and a duty to the future of our children to change this government in 2016.”



He said the threshold on which the country finds itself now has become a matter not of a party but the country and its future.



“We owe it as a duty to bring about a change in this country and that change can only be brought about by one person and through one party and that is Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP Party.”