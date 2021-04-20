Today in History: NAPO running Education Ministry like a dental clinic - NDC's Donkor Fuseini jabs

Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, former Minister for Education

On April 20, 2019, the former District Chief Executive of Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region stated that the former Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh was running the education system like a dental clinic.

The outspoken NDC communicator further explained it is out of place for the government to think of introducing a new school uniform for Junior High School students across the country at this moment of economic hardship.



He said this on Kumasi based Silver FM.



Read the full story below;



A former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Hon. Donkor Fusieni has attacked the handling of affairs at the Education Ministry by the sector Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



“Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is handling affairs as if he is at a Dental Clinic”, the former government appointee observed during panel discussion MyNewsGh.com monitored on Kumasi-based Silver FM.



The outspoken NDC communicator further explained it is out of place for the government to think of introducing a new school uniform for Junior High School students across the country at this moment of economic hardship.

“Government is a missing priority of making education better for Ghanaians”, Hon. Donkor Fusieni stated on the show.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has said it will September this year introduce new uniforms for Junior High School (JHS) pupils.



Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, GES Director-General said the uniform to be used in addition to the existing School ones, from next academic year to prepare the pupils to appreciate the fact that they are in transition from primary to secondary school.



While addressing the press in Accra last week, he said the change of the uniform had become necessary as the current one had made it impossible for JHS pupils to distinguish themselves from their junior colleagues in the primary level.



The uniform comes in a form of a brown and white striped shirt with the Ghana flag, a graduation cap, a certificate and books printed in it to be worn over a ‘Khaki Skirts’ for girls.