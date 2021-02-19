Today in History: No ‘Tweaaa’ in Parliament - Speaker directs

Speaker Edward Doe Adjaho

In February 2014, the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho barred members of the house from using the term “Tweaa” during official proceedings.

The Speaker’s order was on the back of MPs using the term to heckle and interrupt their colleagues when they were making submissions.



Read the full article as first published by tv3network.com below:



Parliamentarians have been banned from using the term ‘Tweaa’ on the floor of the House during official proceedings.



The directive was issued by the Speaker, Edward Doe Adjaho, on Tuesday, February 18, 2014.



The issue came up after the Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Isaac Osei, wanted to find out whether it was allowed for members to use the term as the Speaker had ignored members who had interrupted colleagues with the term.



'Tweaa' became popular after District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South in the Ashanti Region, Gabriel Barima, was captured in a video reacting strangely to heckling during a gathering with hospital employees in his District.

Mr Barima, in a fit of anger, abandoned his speech asking “Who said Tweaa?”



The video on his expressions went viral on social media with ‘Tweaa’ becoming a nonce word among several Ghanaians.



Mr Barima has since been reprimanded by government, following an apology he rendered over his action.



But the Speaker of Parliament ruled that the use of the word is “unparliamentary”.



On a lighter note, the Speaker was first to use the word immediately after his ruling.