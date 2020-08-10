General News

Today in History: Only 'misguided idiots' insult women – Ursula

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

After her colleague member of the ruling party, Kennedy Agyapong, made some disparaging comments about the-then Electoral Commission boss in 2016, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful described people who insult women as ‘misguided idiots’.

Mr Agyapong had in a media interaction alleged that the former EC boss, Charlotte Osei, was appointed to man the electoral management body after giving in to sexual demands.



Though he later trivialised the issue and said his comments were nothing but mere jokes, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful refused to have any of such excuses.



While responding to the issue on Starr FM she labelled the likes of Kennedy Agyapong as misguided idiots who discourage young women from aspiring to higher echelons of society”.



“...It doesn’t matter who says that. I don’t care who says that. So long as those offensive words come out of anybody’s mouth, we all ought to condemn it and not say that we will justify it, we will white wash...and we will pray that it just goes away...because it is our friend who is saying that,” she said.



Read the full story originally published on August 10, 2016, on Ghanaweb

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu Ekufful has slammed colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong for saying his "misogynistic" comment against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission was a joke.



Mr. Agyapong two months ago alleged that Charlotte Osei was appointed boss of the election management body after giving into sexual demands. His comments attracted severe criticism from the general public.



However, speaking Tuesday on Adom FM, the Assin North legislator explained that his scandalous claims were nothing but a joke.



“I said a lot of things on that day, even this one, I was joking, I immediately took my seat after making those comments...yes, I was joking,” said Kennedy Agyapong and that calls on him to appologise are baseless.



But, Mrs. Ekufful labeled the explanation as utterly offensive and “unfortunate.”

According to her, the allegations against Mrs. Osei are so serious that attempting to trivialize it is unacceptable saying “what he [Kennedy Agyapong] said now makes it even more offensive.”



She told Morning Starr host Nii Arday Clegg Wednesday that the legislator's conduct ought to be condemned without fear or favour.



Mrs. Ekufful, who herself over the years was subjected to vicious sexist slurs said comments from men-like Mr. Agyapong whom she described as “…some misguided idiots” discourages young women from aspiring to the higher echelons of the Ghanaian society.



That notwithstanding, she quickly added that “he, Kennedy is a product of this sick society which condones that kind of offensive behavior against women.”

