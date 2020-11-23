Today in History: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls on Rawlings

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II paid a courtesy call on the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings at this Ridge residence in Accra, on this day in 2019.
Accompanied by a retinue of chiefs and elders from the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu exchanged pleasantries with the former President, his family, staff, and some visiting African American school colleagues after which the two proceeded to hold private discussions.
Read the full story originally published on November, 23, 2019, on Ghanaweb
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has paid a courtesy call on former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Ridge residence in Accra on Friday.
Accompanied by a retinue of chiefs and elders from the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu exchanged pleasantries with the former President, his family, staff, and some visiting African American school colleagues after which the two proceeded to hold private discussions.
The former President said the two discussed issues of national concern and thanked the Asantehene for making time to call on him in Accra.
The Asantehene also visited former President John Dramani Mahama to discuss critical issues and to also tap into his wise counsel.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu was in Accra to deliver a keynote lecture at the University of Professional Studies. The lecture which was delivered on Friday was on the theme “Leadership: Strengthening Democratic Institutions for National Development”.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- FLASHBACK: Don’t change a 'winning team' – Ben Ephson to NPP
- Today in History: I spend my money without fear of Martin Amidu – Ibrahim Mahama
- Flashback: 'Northerners thank you so much' – Adongo pokes Akufo-Addo over 600-bed ‘Kayayei’ hostel
- Today in History: Akufo-Addo's govt puts money in your pocket by taking money out of your pocket - Jinapor
- Today in History: Ghana will pay me a lot of money – Woyome warns
- Read all related articles