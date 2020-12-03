Today in History: Prove yourself at debates not 'slangs' on Peace FM - Mahama to Nana Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and his successor Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prior to the December 2016 general elections, then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo snubbed a presidential debate organized by NCCE/GBC and instead granted an interview on Peace FM.

This move was described, by the-then President John Dramani Mahama as a gross disrespect to the Ghanaian people.



Fast forward to 2020, another election year, Nana Akufo-Addo now president, has still refused to debate John Dramani Mahama.



Read the full story originally published on December 3, 2016, on Ghanaweb



President John Mahama has taken a dig at the NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo for snubbing the NCCE/GBC presidential debate, and instead granting an interview to Peace FM.

According to the President, the former attorney showed gross disrespect to Ghanaians by refusing to show up for the debate, which featured five of the presidential candidates.



Nana Addo has told the media he refused to show up because he could not trust the fairness of GBC and the NCCE who organised the debate. He added that the state broadcaster has been turned into a communication wing of the ruling party.



Addressing party supporters in the Volta region on Friday, Mr Mahama said the three-time flagbearer failed to attend the debate because he was afraid of being exposed by him.



“He says so many things that are wrong. So I said come and sit down and let’s have a debate so that Ghanaians will know the truth; he run away. So after running away from the one-on-one, the NCCE gave the opportunity to all of us who want to be president to come and tell Ghanaians why we want to be president, that one was not one-on-one; so at least show respect to the Ghanaian people and come; that one too he run away.



“And that is the greatest disrespect you can show to the Ghanaian people. I am the President; I should be the one reluctant to come to the debate because all of them will be attacking you because they want your post. But I am the first sitting president to take part in a debate, in 2012 I did it, and this year too, I engaged in the debate."



"But the leader of the opposition is rather running away, which is very strange. Even Trump with all his wild ideas had the boldness to attend the debate. This morning he (Nana Addo) rather went on Peace FM and spoke slangs there . So I said if you can speak slangs then you should come to the debate and speak there,” the President stated.