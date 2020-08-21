General News

Today in History: Rawlings agrees with Kufuor for the first time

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his successor, John Agyekum Kufuor have over the years not maintained an impressive relationship in the eyes of Ghanaians, however, in August 2017, the two agreed on a preposition.

Both former presidents who were guests speakers at the ‘Accra Dialogues’ organized by the Institute of Law and Public Affairs concluded engagement on the same page of the argument.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor after proposing that members selected to the Council of State should not be chosen based on their standing in society and experiences, got the full backing of his predecessor, Jerry John Rawlings.



“There are many ways to improve the composition, functions and operations of the Council.I do not think they should be given additional powers, a well-chosen Council of State is an asset to a government,” Rawlings said.



Read the full story originally published on August 21, 2017, on Ghanaweb



Former President Jerry John Rawlings has for the first time concurred with propositions from his colleague John Agyekum Kufuor on his stance on the composition of the Council of State.



Both former Presidents were guests speakers at the ‘Accra Dialogues’ organized by the Institute of Law and Public Affairs in partnership with Media General under the theme “‘The Role of the Council of State: A Critical Assay’.

According to the NDC founder, the Council of State is enshrined in the 1992 constitution in line with African traditional system of governance stating: “ It is an important constitutional body and should be retained”.



“There are many ways to improve the composition, functions and operations of the Council.I do not think they should be given additional powers”.



He stressed: “A well-chosen Council of State is an asset to a government”.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is proposing that members selected to the Council of State should not be chosen based on their standing in society and experiences suggesting that Chamber of Commerce as well as religious bodies should be made to have representatives on the Council.



Mr Rawlings agrees with this position and want measures put in place in order to have it implemented.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.