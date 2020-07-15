General News

Today in History: Run to God or fail - Opambour tells Mahama

Former President John Mahama is hoping to return to the Jubilee House after the December polls

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwah Yiadom of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in Kumasi, has stated that President John Mahama, as a matter of urgency, must seek the face of God over the state of affairs in the country or end up as a failed president.

“I am telling you what God has told me about Ghana and our current situation. Tell the President he should go on his knees and seek the face of God and stop relying on the wisdom of men. It is only the intervention of God that can save Ghana from its current economic hardships. If the leaders of this country do not stop relying on the book knowledge of mortal men that have landed the country in this situation and start to move closer to God to seek wisdom, we would be having a failed leadership,” Opambour told NEWS-ONE.



Opambour, also known as Prophet One, said “the wisdom and book knowledge of the advisors of the President cannot get us anywhere unless God intervenes. President John Mahama should be made to understand, with all due respect, that things would not change and he would fail if he does not run to God. Ghana needs urgent prayers. We need to pray for this country. We need it urgently and we do not have to travel outside Ghana because God has genuine servants here who can be gathered to pray for the country.”



“The situation in the country can be likened to the advice in Proverbs 29:18 which states that “where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”



He said, “the prayer of the President should be give me wisdom and knowledge, that I may lead these people, for who is able to govern this great people of yours just as it is written in 2 Chronicles 1:10.”



When NEWS-ONE reminded Opambour that recent attempts by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams to pray for the stabilisation of the cedi did not yield positive results, he said he could not speak for someone else.

“It could also be that Duncan Williams was praying for the cedi because of the concern he has for Ghana. It could also be he was praying for the cedi because God had asked him to do so. All I can say is that what happened was between God and Duncan Williams and I cannot come between the two.



“He was the one who said he was doing what God had asked him to do so there is nothing I can say about it. He is a pastor and did what he believes God had asked him to do. God has not asked me to pray for the cedi but what God has asked me to say is what I am saying; that our President should either run to God or fail if he continues to rely on his team. Even if we have sinned and something bad has happened, we have to pray to revert this curse. We are in this country, and we know God is alive,” Opambour added.



He said “the elders of the nation should put their hope in God and allow us to give God His due. There are several examples in the Bible of how nations had failed and when the Prophets of God were brought in, it became evident that something wrong had happened and when they repented and gave God His due, things became better and what was destroyed became restored.



Opambour also disagreed with a suggestion that the clergy should pray for the country without waiting for the President.



“There is no pastor who does not pray for this country but such prayers are general, unlike the situation at hand which demands a couple of specific things we must do. When Jesus Christ came to this earth, he saw several blind men but prayed for only a few; there were many with problems and some whose children had died but he prayed for only those who came to him seeking his intervention,” Opambour added.

