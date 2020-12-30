Today in History: Special Prosecutor’s office should not be built around Martin Amidu – Dr. Alidu Seidu

Martin Amidu in November resigned as Ghana's Special Prosecutor

In December 2018, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Alidu Seidu warned against structuring of the office of the Special Prosecutor around the integrity of individuals.

Speaking on the nomination of Mr Martin Amidu to the position of the Special Prosecutor by President Akufo-Addo and the justifications the president gave, Dr Alidu noted that building the Office around Amidu’s personality was not the way to go and advised that the office should be established with its own credibility.



A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Alidu Seidu has warned against building the office of the Special Prosecutor around the integrity of individuals, explaining that would ensure that the anti-graft body stands the test of time and delivers on its mandate.



While nominating the Martin Amidu to head the office of the new anti-graft body earlier this year, President Nana Akufo-Addo stated the former’s personality made him the best fit for the job.



But speaking on Key Points on Saturday, Dr. Alidu noted on that building the Special Prosecutor’s Office around Amidu’s personality was not the way to go and advised that the office is established with its own credibility.



“We all know the character of Martin Amidu; we know what he has been able to do as an individual. Now, if you are just relying on his character to counterbalance the political circumstances that surround him, then we are not doing ourselves good,” he said.

For Dr. Alidu, the office can better work as an institution built on its own merit than have it grounded on the name and personality of an individual.



“I think we should be able to create institutions that stand the test of time and that is effective regardless of who is occupying it. Once you are just going to rely on the strong character or ego of Martin Amidu once he has finished his first term and he is not appointed, what is going to happen?” Dr. Alidu quizzed.



He insisted “when we want to commit to doing something, especially to fighting corruption we have to commit fully”.



According to Dr. Alidu, the fight against corruption is in two dimensions; intention and action and observed the establishment of the Special Prosecutor’s office is a demonstration of intention and commitment to fighting corruption.



He, however, noted the challenge with the office has to do with resourcing it and giving it the power to work.