Today in History: The story of 'Operation Guitar Boy'; The coup plotters executed 53 years ago

Since Ghana gained independence in 1957, it has suffered 15 coup d'états; 5 successful and 10 attempted.

Those who failed in their coup plots or attempts were severely punished.



One of the famous coup plots was the ‘Operation Guitar Boy’.



The culprits of this coup were sentenced to death by firing squad. It’s been fifty-six years on.



Exactly 53 years ago at the time of publication, on May 9, 1967, Coup Plotters (Operation Guitar Boy) Lt. Samuel Arthur and Lt. Moses Yeboah were executed by firing squad at the Teshie Range after being sentenced to death on May 5, 1967.

On April 17, 1967, Major General Emmanuel Kotoka who was a member of the ruling National Liberation Council (NLC) which came to power in Ghana in a military Coup d’etat on 24 February 1966 was killed in an abortive coup attempt involving junior officers. It was code-named “Guitar Boy”.



The rebellion led by Lt. Samuel Arthur, Lt. Moses Yeboah and Second Lt. Osei-Poku in Accra on April 17, 1967, resulted in the deaths of two soldiers.



One was Lt. General Emmanuel Kotoka, a member of the ruling National Liberation Council, who was killed by Lt. Moses Yeboah.



Code name “Operation Guitar Boy”, saw Lt. Samuel Arthur confess to being the leader of a 122-man reconnaissance unit that attacked key points in Accra before dawn. Lt. Yeboah was his second-in-command at the time.



Lt. Samuel Arthur was found guilty of:

Conspiracy against the state.



Attacking Accra.



Killing a captain who refused to give him the keys to an armory.



Lt. Moses Yeboah was found guilty of:



Conspiracy against the state.

Attacking Accra.



Killing Lt. Gen. Kotoka.



Both men were found guilty on all counts and sentenced to death by firing squad.



The third officer, 22-year-old Second Lt. Ebenezer Osei-Poku, was found guilty of:



Conspiracy and subversion.

He was found not guilty of attempting to kill Lt. Gen. Joseph Ankrah, the chairman of the National Liberation Council.



He was then jailed for 30 years with their sentences being read out by the president of the tribunal, Air Marshal Michael Otu.



Lt. Osei-Poku was later released by the military government of General Ignatius Acheampong and later granted an unconditional and absolute pardon under the government of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) in 1979.



Lt. Osei-Poku later testified before a National Reconciliation Commission hearing in 2003. He claimed that Lt. Samuel Arthur had “deceived” Lt. Moses Yeboah by informing him that the operation was an anti-smuggling exercise, and that Yeboah did not realise that he had been part of an attempt to oust the National Liberation Council (NLC).