Today in History: Vote out Mahama or forget GH¢51m Woyome loot – Martin Amidu tells Ghanaians

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Four years ago today, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu, campaigned against his party, the National Democratic Congress, in the run-off to the 2016 Presidential elections.

Martin Amidu who has resigned as the Special Prosecutor advised Ghanaians to vote against the John Dramani Mahama-led government if they want the GH?51m judgment debt paid businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to be retrieved.



Read the full story originally published on November, 18, 2016, on Ghanaweb



Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Martin Alamisi Amidu has fired another salvo at government, this time advising Ghanaians to vote out President Mahama come December 7, 2016.

This follows what he says is the government’s attitude to having Ghanaians “fooled” into believing that the judgment debt paid businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome is being retrieved.



“I am a senior and foundation member of the NDC, the Governing party. But I am compelled to put Ghana First and to defend the 1992 Constitution by saying that the only way Ghanaians can have the Woyome/Austro-Invest joint loot refunded is to change the Government that created, looted, and shared the loot with them during the Presidential elections this year,”.



