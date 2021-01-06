Today in History: We’re ready for Akufo-Addo’s prosecution – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, in 2018 made known that his appointees during his tenure of office were poised for any prosecutions from the Akufo-Addo government.

He noted that the NDC was also ready to cooperate with any investigations the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will conduct on the NDC.



This came after the Mahama-led administration was accused of engaging in several corruption-related acts.



Read the full story originally published on January 1, 2018 by ClassFM.



President John Dramani Mahama has urged all his ex-appointees to prepare themselves for prosecution by the Akufo-Addo government.



According to him, members of his administration and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, will subject themselves to any investigations conducted by the current government that relates to their tenure in office.



Mr Mahama’s administration was accused to have engaged in several corrupt acts, some of which were branded as GYEEDA, SADA, Subah and Bus Branding rots.

Already, the immediate-past Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Mr William Tevie, along with four other former big shots of the frequency regulating body, has been charged with wilfully causing financial loss to the state.



The others include former Board Chairman Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, ex-board member Nana Owusu-Ensaw, ex-deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Salifu Osman and private businessman George Oppong.



Mr Mahama, while speaking at the 31st December Revolution Anniversary held at Ho in the Volta Region, said: “Recently, President Akufo-Addo was threatening members of our administration with prosecution when he visited the Eastern Region. And I said ‘yes, we are prepared to accept the probity of our tenure in office’.



“Having been the disciples of probity and accountability, we must not run away from probity and accountability, we must be prepared to face any prosecution that this government throws to us, but we must do this with commitment and solidarity. Solidarity with our colleagues who will fall foul of the law because the law says you are innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of jurisdiction, and, so, we cannot pronounce our colleagues guilty on the basis of allegations by the NPP.



“They will have their day in court and until they have that day in court, it is our duty to solidarise with them to make sure they have the best legal representation to be able to put their case in order, and it is my wish that things will turn out well for them.”