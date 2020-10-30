Today in History: We’re sitting on a time bomb under Akufo-Addo - Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

The then deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho in 2017 said Ghanaians were sitting on a time bomb due to violence undertaken by some youth in the country.

He alleged that the chaotic events the country experienced were state-sponsored by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Anyidoho continued that the action of NPP was to create instability in the country.



Read the story orginally published in 2017 by Otecfmghana below



The opposition National Democracy Congress (NDC), has described the acts of violence being orchestrated by some youth believed to be members of the ruling new patriotic party (NPP) as state-sponsored terrorism”.



Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary for the leading opposition party NDC says some of the alleged violence acts carried out by pro-NPP supporters in the country since they took it is a calculated attempt to make the country insecure and unsafe for its citizens.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwah has sworn on the state sword and the bible that he will protect our territorial integrity and that he will be fair to all Ghanaians and protect the people as well as properties in the country. is he been fair to Ghanaians­? he asked.



What is happening now is clear evidence that Nana Akufo-Addo has rendered the state security apparatus impotent, it is not like the state security are incapable of acting but it is obvious that the political will to deal with violence is not there.



President Akuffo Addo in his maiden State of the Nation Address gave assurance that he (the president) has ordered the IGP, David Asante Apiatu to arrest whoever is found destroying public properties and deal with them accordingly without fear or favour but what can we see now, he couldn’t even arrest an ant because they are all supporting this barbaric act.



The NDC deputy scribe said the situation is worse under the leadership of Nana Addo who claimed to be a human right activist and freedom fighter whom we were all anticipating that per his background things will get better but unfortunately Ghana has become a completely lawless state because the government itself is supporting what has been described as nuisance in our politics, most of the political party leaders in the ruling government are endorsing it, even the acting national chairman for the ruling party Freddy Blay is backing them.



It is obvious that what is going on is a state-sponsored terrorism, hooliganism and state-sponsored destruction of properties while all of us are just quiet and watching them misbehaving.

The religious communities are quiet, civil society also silent as well as the media. Media Foundation for West Africa can’t speak because the leader Professor Kwame Karikari has joined the NPP party by accepting to be the Board Chairman for Graphic Communication Group so I don’t think he will even alter a word.



"You could just imagine if these unlawful acts happened in the era of Professor Atta Mills or John Mahama we would have seen what these group would say. Where are the IMANI Ghana, AFAG, OCUPPY Ghana and others’’, he asked.



This clearly shows that during the time of NDC all these groups were hiding behind NPP and campaigning for them. Daily guide is not doing its work as expected now they are faking and publishing Kwesi Botwe’s report which no one has contracted them in order to divert attention from incompetent Nana Addo and his administration.



“I am not a prophet of doom but if it continues like this and something happened the NPP government shall be held responsible because looking at what their youth are doing it clearly shows that we are not safe, frankly speaking we are sitting on a time bomb”, he lamented.