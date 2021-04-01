Today in History: We’re sorry for power cuts – NPP govt

The apology followed a frustrating weekend of power outages in the country.

On this day in 2019, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government apologized to Ghanaians for the erratic power cuts in most parts of the country.

The unstable power supply in the early part of 2019 surfaced weeks after the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, had assured the public of stable electrical power.



The apology followed a frustrating weekend of power outages in the country.



“All I will say now on behalf of the Hon. Minister, the President of course is to apologize to the people of Ghana and to assure you that we are doing all we can to bring the supply of electricity to normalcy,” deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo said.



Read the full story originally published on April, 1, 2019, on Ghanaweb



The Government has apologized to Ghanaians for the recent erratic power cuts in several parts of the country.



The apology follows a frustrating weekend of power outages in the country.

The recent bout of challenges in electricity supply comes barely two weeks after Energy Minister John Peter Amewu assured that the situation will stabilize in five days.



Addressing a news conference Monday morning, the deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo, said enough measures have been put in place to deal with the situation.



“We have enough fuel, contrary that government doesn’t have money and we are mismanaging the energy sector, that is absolute balderdash…in a nutshell, all that I am trying to say is that we have taken the necessary steps to reduce to the barest minimum the disruption of power to the country.



“All I will say now on behalf of the Hon. Minister, the President of course is to apologize to the people of Ghana and to assure you that we are doing all we can to bring the supply of electricity to normalcy.”



Meanwhile, the regulator, the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission says it has directed an investigation into the cause of the erratic power supply.



According to the commission, it will sanction anyone found culpable after investigations are concluded.