Today in history: Bawumia must fix the economy – Ken Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Three years ago in 2017, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong challenged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to fix the country’s 'broken' economy.

According to NPP MP, the government turned its back on its promises after gaining the mandate to rule.



It can be recalled that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta at that time assured citizens that the government was on course to seal leakages in the system which were affecting revenue mobilization.



He also gave the indication that the government was resorting to different mechanisms to block the leakages while an investigation was ongoing.



It was in this light that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong in an interview with Adom TV at that time said:



“Now our own words we’re chewing it, Ghanaians voted for us to fix the economy which was destroyed by the NDC. So no theories anymore, they’ve given you the power and we don’t want to hear excuses. All we want to hear is that we are going to fix the economy and make sure the teeming unemployed youth get job. So just as Nana Akufo Addo asked President Atta Mills to fix the economy, Dr Bawumia should do same.”

Read the full article as first published by KasapaFMonline below:



Maverick politician and leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong has challenged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to fix the country’s economy.



According to him, the NPP is now eating back its words after the party led by then flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo told then NDC government to fix the economy if it’s broken.



The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has assured the government is on course to seal leakages in the system which are affecting revenue mobilization.



He has given an indication that the government is resorting to different mechanisms to block the leakages while investigation is also ongoing into some of the cases.

Speaking at the National Policy Summit in Accra Monday, Mr. Ofori-Atta noted most of the leakages are occurring in the daily lives of people and not necessarily by politicians.



But Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central speaking on Adom TV said, Ghanaians are not ready for any excuses but to see the economy growing and making it possible for the masses who are unemployed to find jobs.



“Now our own words we’re chewing it, Ghanaians voted for us to fix the economy which was destroyed by the NDC. So no theories anymore, they’ve given you the power and we don’t want to hear excuses. All we want to hear is that we are going to fix the economy and make sure the teeming unemployed youth get job. So just as Nana Akufo Addo asked President Atta Mills to fix the economy, Dr Bawumia should do same.”