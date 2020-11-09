Today in history: Destroy demonic horn from Owusu Bempah – Allotey Jacobs tells Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The then Central Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs in 2017 advised President Akufo-Addo to destroy a horn presented to him by the leader and founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Labelling the item as demonic, he asked the President to distance himself from the controversial man of God.



But Rev Owusu Bempah while giving out the horn to President Akufo-Addo said he was instructed by God to carry out that direction.



He said the horn signified God’s strength to Akufo-Addo as he took over the mantle from the NDC.



Read the story orginally published in 2017 by Ghana Crusader below.



The outspoken Central Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress has called on president Akufo-Addo to destroy the spiritual horn presented to him by controversial preacher Rev. Owusu Bempah.

According to Mr. Allotey Jacobs the president has to distance himself and the presidency from the false activities of the leader of the Glorious Word International Church.



Allotey further admonished the president to avoid the man of God since his actions and inactions in the media shows he is not from God.



“I love the president and his style in government and he must not be seen to be deceived the likes of Owusu Bempah, a false prophet as such.”



“These people must not be given any attention in the Nana Addo’s government because their activities are questionable in the country.



Such pastors will drag the image of the president into the mud as time goes on,” he said.

Founder and Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International on March 19, presented a horn which he calls “the horn of the unicorn” together with a Bible to the President when he joined the congregation at Odorkor.



According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, he was instructed by God to give the horn which signifies the strength and power of God to the President as he faces the task ahead of him as President of the country.



Many Ghanaians especially the opposition National Democratic Congress criticesd the president for accepting the offer from the controversial man of God.