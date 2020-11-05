Today in history: Ghana in security crisis – Aning

Security analyst, Kwesi Aning

Security analyst, Kwesi Aning in 2018 averred that the country was facing security crisis.

He explained that the security agencies are not independent enough as there have been political interferences in their work.



The actions of the political parties, Kwesi Aning stated had rendered the job of security agencies ineffective.



Read the story orginally published in 2018 by ClassFM below.



Dr Kwesi Anning, Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Ghana and Clinical Professor of Peacekeeping Practice at Kennesaw State University, Atlanta, has said the morale of the Ghana Police Service is down due to unnecessary political interference in their work.



He explained that since 1970, there has been undue political interference, especially by political parties in office, in the work of the police, therefore, rendering the officers ineffective.

Speaking on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM with show host Kwabena Prah Jnr (The Don), Dr Aning said: “The morale of the police is down, they are doing the safety work but the political interference in their work is too much for them.”



He added that apart from the “fear of victimisation”, “unnecessary political interference” and “dubious transfers”; “demotion and promotion” are also part of the tools used to emasculate the police.



Also, he said the “wait-and-see” culture by the political class, is another crippling tool used by politicians against the police.



“We are a nation in crisis because we are incapable, unwilling and unprepared to take the tough security-related decisions that we need to take,” he said.