Today in history: I’m neither NDC nor NPP – Duncan-Williams

In June 2013, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams stated that he does not belong to either the NPP or NDC.

According to Duncan-Williams, he will choose the Convention People's Party ahead of the aforementioned parties if he wants to join a political party in the country.



In an interview with Radio XYZ on Sunday, June 23, 2013, he said: "It’s true I’m [a] friend of President Rawlings, but I’m not NDC, and I’m not NPP, and if I choose to support any party I’ll support my father’s party, CPP even though they haven’t won an election for [a] long time”.



His comments came after a series of media reports attempted to link him to the largest political parties in the country.



Read the full story originally published on January 31, 2006, on Ghanaweb



The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries (CAFM), Nicholas Duncan-Williams says he neither belongs to the governing National Democratic Congress nor the main opposition New Patriotic Party.

He told his congregation during one of his Sunday sermons, which was played back on Radio XYZ’s ‘Voice of Action’ programme on Sunday June 23, 2013 that he would opt for the Convention People’s Party if he wanted to join any political party in Ghana.



“It’s true I’m [a] friend of President Rawlings, but I’m not NDC, and I’m not NPP, and if I choose to support any party I’ll support my father’s party, CPP even though they haven’t won an election for [a] long time”.



The Archbishop’s comments follow what he described as incessant attempts to link him to either of the two main parties at any one point in time depending on which of the two is in power.



He said there were instances where his critics painted him black to all the three former Presidents just to destroy him.



“…They really finished me to President Kufuor but thank God that President Kufuor, some way somehow, he didn’t give in to it; he gave me the opportunity to speak for myself and get to know me for myself till we became friend”.

As far as the late President Mills is concerned, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said: “…They went to President Atta-Mills and told him that, hey, Duncan-Williams is now NPP; he and Nana Akufo-Addo are tight; he’s always in the man’s house eating in his house”.



“…I know Nana Akufo-Addo very well; I have respect for the man, but I don’t know his house; I don’t know where he lives – whether at East Legon or his father’s house, I don’t know where the man lives”, he asserted.



He said his wife was even attacked at a public restaurant sometime ago by some NDC big shots because of rumours that she was one of the fundraisers for the NPP Flagbearer.



Additionally, he recalled that: “…They went to President Rawlings too and told him that hey, now Duncan Williams is NPP”.



“It looks like you have to belong to a particular political party in this country for you to either succeed or to become relevant. And you have to declare your stance; they are forcing us to belong somewhere. We are Ghanaians, and that is what we are, period”, he exclaimed.

