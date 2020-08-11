General News

Today in history: John Mahama is knocking at your door like Jesus Christ - Joseph Yamin

Former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister, Joseph Yamin

Former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister, Joseph Yamin, on August 11, 2017, advocated for Ghanaians to choose Former President John Dramani Mahaha as their preferred presidential candidate to save the country from the mess the Akufo-Addo-led government had led them into.

In his words, "John Mahama is just around, knocking at the doors of Ghanaians like Jesus Christ to save the nation from this gross mismanagement,” said Mr. Joseph Yamin in an interview with Abusua News’s Wofa Atta Frimpong.



Mr. Mahama who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for the 2020 presidential elections has made several promises which he is going fulfil if voted back into office. Among the list he has mentioned plans to reduce the size of government, scrap double-track system, and build new universities in new regions.



Read the full story originally published on August 11, 2017 on GhanaWeb



Former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister, Joseph Yamin has likened former president, John Dramani Mahama to Jesus Christ.



According to him, Ghanaians are lucky to have the opportunity of presenting Mr. John Mahama again as president to rescue the country from the Akuffo Addo’s -led government.

Yamin adds the NDC after the 2016 polls realized Ghanaians were going to regret the ‘unfortunate change’ they’ve made.



Speaking in an interview with Abusua News Wofa Atta Frimpong, Yamin indicated the NDC and John Mahama is ready to save the country from the mess the Akuffo Addo government has created since assuming office in January.



The former NADMO Director said, parents, students and galamseyers who voted for Nana Addo have all regretted voting for New Patriotic Party.



He claims market women are calling the ex- President Mahama with Nana Addo’s phone for liberation.



He further stated that John Mahama ”is just around, knocking at the doors of Ghanaians like Jesus Christ to save the nation from this gross mismanagement”.

