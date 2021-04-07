Today in history: Majority Leader misleading Speaker of Parliament – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, in April 2020, called out the Majority Leader for misleading the then-Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

According to Mr Iddrisu, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was behind the Speaker’s decision to suspend sitting instead of adjourning the house per laid down procedures.



Read the full story originally published on April 7, 2020 on GhanaWeb



Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has accused that Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is leading the Speaker of the House astray.



Mr Iddrisu made this accusation in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, 7th April 2020 while reacting to the Speaker’s decision to suspend sitting instead of adjourning the house in accordance with laid down procedures.



According to the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, he has no problem with the Speaker but just wants to make sure things are done right.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had shot down earlier claims by Mr Iddrisu that the Speaker didn't consult him as required in suspending sittings. He rather accused the Minority leader of refusing to attend leadership meetings.



“Now if he has to suspend the House, ordinarily, he (Speaker) would have to consult with the leaders. Over the past two weeks, my colleague (Minority Leader), for some reasons, decided not to see the Speaker and when the Speaker called for pre-sitting meetings, he (Minority Leader) and his leadership didn’t attend those meetings. In that regard, how was he (Speaker) to consult him who has decided not to avail himself?” the Majority Leader noted.



But the Minority Leader insists he has been in communication with the Majority leader. He said even sent him a text on Saturday to ensure that the House is adjourned but his advice was disregarded.



“On Saturday, I sent him a text that let’s just announce adjournment sine die with a notice for a recall and he can’t deny it. So where from this that there is no communication or cooperation? On the day, I walked to him and told the Leader that, I hope that we will build a consensus that we will adjourn sine die with you giving a strong indication of a recall. So he [Majority Leader] is the one misleading the Speaker,” Mr. Iddrisu insisted.