Today in history: Sue me for extortion, blackmail if I asked for $100k bribe - Anas dares Nyantakyi’s wife

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi

Two years ago today, undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, dared the wife of embattled former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to sue him if he (Anas) indeed demanded money from her family to stop the premiering of the Number, 12 expose.

Anas made this call after the wife of Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi in an interview with Metro TV claimed that Tiger Eye PL rejected $100,000 to stop the premiering of the video that was aired on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.



However, according to Anas Aremeyew Anas, Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi should have seized the opportunity in her TV interview to name the person who took the $100,000 from her family and later paid it in trenches.



“Taking bribe is criminal. Assuming without admitting that is me is that not the right time to jail me. Why are you not mentioning the name of the person who asked for the money and who returned it in tranches”, Anas said when speaking publicly about the allegations at the Media Festival organized by The Press Foundation (TPF).



Read the full story originally published on November, 24 2018, on Ghanaweb



Controversial undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has dared wife of embattled former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi to have him prosecuted and jailed if he indeed demanded and received $100,000 as bribed to stop the screening of number 12, MyNewsGh.com has filed.

Speaking publicly about the allegations at the Media Festival organized by The Press Foundation (TPF) and supported by MyNewsGh.com, he said it was the best opportunity for Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi and her husband to get their pound of flesh wondering why they failed to act.



“Taking bribe is criminal. Assuming without admitting that is me is that not the right time to jail me. Why are you not mentioning the name of the person who asked for the money and who returned it in tranches”, he asked



He wants Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi to credit Ghanaians with some intelligence and not go about making such claims when the security services have mandated to deal with such acts.



“People in this country are very discerning. You mention my name and you are caught in bribe and giving a bribe in order to conceal that act”, he observed.



According to him, such more claims will be thrown at him as he makes progress with his resolve of naming, shaming, and jailing the bad guys in society.

“More mud will be thrown at me in the future and day we will stop getting these attacks it means we have lost the relevance of our job”, he stated.



It would be recalled that the first wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi, Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi alleged that in the lead up to the premiere of Number12 an investigative documentary which has resulted in his lifetime ban from football, reports emerged that Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team were rejected a $100,000 bribe to stop its screening.



She said her husband parted with $100,000 in a bid to stop the screening of the video but it yielded no result.



“Well, there’s information, and there’s truth in that information. Apparently, we became so desperate when we realized that all that they presented to us were false, so we tried to make some interventions, and they proposed that he pays some money. They proposed $150,000; my husband couldn’t afford it, so he gave out $100,000 dollars, and they came back to him and said the person says you need to add $50,000, and he said well, I don’t have it; that’s all that I have.”



“They brought $40,000 first; and then, later on, they brought $60,000 dollars. I have not gathered the courage to watch the full video, because the small that I watched, I knew that the way he is talking; that is not my husband; something might have gone wrong.” She revealed.