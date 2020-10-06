Today in history: Ursula is Nana Addo's Delilah – Theophilus Tetteh

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications

On October 6, 2016, former Ablekuma West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Theophilus Tetteh accused Member of Parliament for the constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of marring the campaign of the party’s flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His comment came after he was defeated by Ursula Owusu in the race for the Ablekuma West seat.



According to him, the election was skewed in favour of Mrs Owusu-Ekuful. He also stated that the actions and inactions of the MP will lead to the defeat of the NPP flagbearer.



He likened the legislator to the biblical Delilah who seduced Sampson and ended up exposing the secret of his strength to the Philistine army leading to the downfall of the once strongest man on earth.



“If you find something fundamentally wrong with the election, and you go to court or you express your dissatisfaction in one way or the other, does that mean that you don’t respect people? Is it not the same Ursula Owusu-Ekuful whose actions and inactions provoked the anger of Kennedy Agyapong to say that Gas and Ewes should be killed? How long will the MP’s utterances cause the downfall of this party? I’m saying that she has been the Delilah and Nana Akufo-Addo is the Sampson in our body politics,” Mr Tetteh said on Inside Politics on Class 91.3FM on Wednesday October 5.



He added that challenging an electoral outcome in court does not mean he had no respect for the choice of the electorate. “Let me just give you a scenario for you to juxtapose. After 2012 elections, the New Patriotic Party went to court led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Does that mean they did not respect the decision of the people? Ursula is destroying Nana Akufo-Addo’s campaign and that is what people should know because Ghanaians can think and we can compare and contrast. …They should come out and tell us that because they do not respect the decision of the people of Ghana, that is why they went to the Supreme Court…”



Speaking on the same programme, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said Mr Tetteh does not mean well for the party.



“What more can you do after making all kinds of [attempt to reconcile with] all those who are supposedly aggrieved? And for this gentleman called Theo, whatever is motivating him is certainly not love for the NPP because the process by which he became chairman of the party is the same process by which the parliamentary candidate was elected. If we use one process and you benefit from it then it is OK, but if we use the same process and you lose, then there is something wrong? Nothing was skewed in anybody’s favour. We believe in fairness, we believe in application of the law and we believe in making our rules work. Nobody is above the NPP, so, if he thinks he can set himself above the party, we wish him well which is exactly what Nana Akufo-Addo said. A lot of people have spoken to him but he is determined to embark on this suicidal quest,” she said.