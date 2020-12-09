Today in history: We’ll devise a plan to rule Ghana - Aseidu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Aseidu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016 stated that they were going to devise a plan to rule the country if they won the Presidential election with a minority in parliament.

“I’m not here to talk about figures but if it happens that the NDC wins with minority in parliament, we will learn the matured way of governing from experienced countries”, said the General Secretary of the NDC, Aseidu Nketia.



Before the Electoral Commission (EC) could declare the then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2016 presidential election, the ruling party at the time, had predicted a win for their leader, John Dramani Mahama.



The General Secretary of the NDC, in a Press Conference, assured its supporters to remain claim as they were optimistic of being declared winners.



But, the presidential election went in favour of the opposition party NPP.



Fast forward to December 9, 2020, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party are awaiting the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to officially declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Read the full story originally published on December 9, 2019 on GhanaWeb



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, is estimating that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will devise a means to rule Ghana if it emerges winner with less Parliamentary seats.



“I’m not here to talk about figures but if it happens that the NDC wins with minority in parliament, we will learn the matured way of governing from experienced countries”, he said.



The General Secretary, otherwise known as General Mosquito condemned a call by the NPP for the NDC to concede defeat when the Electoral Commission was yet to declare the winner.



According to him, the NPP violated the agreed process of waiting for 72 hours before election results are declared and he is happy the peace Council has condemned their actions.

Speaking to some journalists after a press conference this evening, he observed that the NDC was closing in to victory and thus encouraged NDC supporters to discard the projection by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they have won.



General Mosquito urged supporters to remain calm while the EC prepares to declare the results in few hours’ time.







