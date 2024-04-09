Today’s Weather Forecast – April 9, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy weather is expected for most parts of the country in the early hours of this morning amidst misty conditions over the forest and hilly areas which is anticipated to reduce visibility, Ghana Meteo reports.

The cloudy and misty conditions will progress to mostly sunny weather in the afternoon.



However, isolated to scattered thunderstorms with rain are anticipated from late afternoon into the evening across all sectors of the country.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day





