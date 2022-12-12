Today’s Weather Forecast – December 12, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The Northern sector of the country will remain relatively dry and slightly hazy today with hot afternoon temperatures.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected across the Southern half this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.



Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest and hilly places.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)