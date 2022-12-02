Today’s Weather Forecast – December 2, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The Northern half of the country will remain relatively dry and slightly hazy with reduced visibility up to 6km today.

Mostly clear conditions are expected over the middle sector and coast this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.



Isolated cases of thunderstorms are expected over the middle sector (mainly the south western portions) and the coastline in the late afternoon and evening.



Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest and hilly places today.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



