Today’s Weather Forecast – December 29, 2022

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Relatively dry and slightly hazy weather with sunny conditions is expected over the Southern half of the country today with a 5km to 9km visibility range.

The Northern half is also expected to remain dry, hot and sunny under hazy conditions with a visibility range of 4km to 8km.

Few places within the coastal, forest and mountainous zones of southern Ghana are predicted to experience early morning mist.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
