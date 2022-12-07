Today’s Weather Forecast – December 7, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The Northern sector of the country will continue to remain under the influence of Northeasterly winds causing relatively dry and slightly hazy weather with reduced visibility up to 7km, and cool nights.

Mostly clear conditions are expected over the middle sector and coast this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.



Isolated cases of thunderstorms are expected mainly over the southwestern coastline in the late afternoon or evening.



Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest, and hilly places today.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



