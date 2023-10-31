0
Today's Weather Forecast: Expect more rains - Ghana Meteo

Tue, 31 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The storm over the gulf is expected to drift inland and produce rain of varying intensity within the Central and Western regions this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.

It’s been raining at dawn within the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

Parts of these regions will still experience rain this morning.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



