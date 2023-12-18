Today’s Weather Forecast: Expected dry and hazy conditions across the country - Ghana Meteo

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Dry and hazy conditions are expected across the country during the day but the intensity will be higher over the northern and transition zones, Ghana Meteo reports.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency also issued a cautionary advisory, indicating that visibility is expected to be generally poor across the northern half of the country.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day

