Today’s Weather Forecast – February 13, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency

Tue, 13 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afternoon temperatures will be quite high over most parts of the country, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Hazy conditions are expected across the country, but an intensity reduction is anticipated.

Poor visibility is expected early this morning within the forest and mountainous areas in the south.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

