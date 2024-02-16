Today’s Weather Forecast – February 16, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Early morning mist over southern Ghana will be displaced by bright and sunny weather as the day unfolds, Ghana Meteo reports.

Cases of rain and thunder are anticipated within the forest and coastal areas later in the afternoon into the evening while hot, dry and hazy weather is expected over the north.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day

