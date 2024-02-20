Today’s Weather Forecast – February 20, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Areas in the southwest will be cloudy this morning with pockets of rain, Ghana Meteo reports.

Hot and sunny weather is also expected across the country as the day unfolds.



A chance of rain exists for parts of southern Ghana later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day





