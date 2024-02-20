News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
News
0

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 20, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency 1 Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 20 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Areas in the southwest will be cloudy this morning with pockets of rain, Ghana Meteo reports.

Hot and sunny weather is also expected across the country as the day unfolds.

A chance of rain exists for parts of southern Ghana later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



NAY
Source: www.ghanaweb.com