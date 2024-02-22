News

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 22, 2024

Thu, 22 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunny weather will displace the misty conditions over southern Ghana as the day progresses, Ghana Meteo reports.

Thunderstorms are anticipated later in the day over parts of the forest and coastal areas.

Over northern Ghana, hot and hazy weather is also expected during the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

